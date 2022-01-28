Auditor Roger Reynolds’ legal troubles won’t sidetrack him

“It’s unfortunate that a local zoning dispute has risen to this level,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to answering the accusations and continuing as auditor. My team and I are doing tremendous work in the office and we’re not going to be distracted by petty politics.”

Attorney General Dave Yost has assigned investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to the case. The situation also has been referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission, but that entity cannot comment.

“We’re still working on it, we’re working with BCI and their agents, coordinating efforts there and speaking on a regular basis with the special prosecutor and taking his advice,” Butler County Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer said last week.

Steve Irwin, Yost’s press secretary, told the Journal-News this week the investigation is ongoing.

There also is a civil suit against him. He is set to face a jury in 18 months, when he will defend himself against bribery, ethics violations and interference charges in a lawsuit filed by a West Chester Twp. man.

Nix told the Journal-News that because the auditor is the top financial officer of the county she wanted to make sure the county is in good hands whatever happens with Reynolds.

“I just don’t feel like it should be left to chance,” she said. ”As a CPA, former banker, longtime county treasurer I just feel I have the appropriate training and qualifications if he can’t continue serving in that role.”