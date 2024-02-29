Barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm hit by severe storm

One of the two barns at the Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm was damaged in the severe thunderstorms Wednesday morning.

“During the storm today, one of the barns at Young’s Christmas Tree Farm was hit hard and a small number of our Christmas trees were damaged,” said co-owner Ben Young. “We are thankful that Young’s Dairy and our homes were not damaged.”

Young said they plan to rebuild the barn this spring and will be ready to sell trees again this season.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed five tornadoes in Ohio, including one in Riverside that continued into Greene County, one near Springfield in Clark County, one in Blacklick in Franklin County, one in Hilliard in Franklin County and one in Jersey in Licking County.

The business also took to its Facebook page to post about the damage, saying one of the two barns was a casualty of the storm.

Many people commented on the post, saying they hope it wasn’t too badly damaged and hoping everyone was safe.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

