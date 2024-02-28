NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornadoes reported in Clark County, Riverside

The National Weather Service in Wilmington will conduct storm damage surveys Wednesday from west central to central Ohio after early-morning storms showed signs of tornadoes.
The damage was reported from Dayton to Columbus and in multiple areas along the Interstate 70 corridor.
Final assessments will be released as they’re completed.
The following possible tornadoes were reported early Wednesday:
- At 4:37 a.m. a tornado was likely in Riverside after multiple trees were down near Eisenhower Drive and glass was blown out at the Airway Shopping Center at 4876 Airway Drive.
- At 4:54 a.m., a tornado was likely in Springfield Twp., with heavy debris and moderate damage reported near Mitchell Road.
- At 4:56 a.m. a tornado was likely in Springfield Twp., with reports of multiple houses damaged near I-70 and state Route 741.
- At 5:01 a.m., the NWS posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, there was a radar-confirmed tornado southeast of Springfield moving toward New Vienna.
- At 5:22 a.m., the NWS posted on X there was a radar-confirmed tornado east of London moving east into Franklin County.
It’s not clear if the possible tornadoes are all separate incidents.
We will update this story as more information is released.
