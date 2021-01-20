Base ordnance unit plans explosions this afternoon

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight is scheduled to conduct four detonations as part of demolition training operations at the EOD Proficiency Range on Area A of Wright-Patterson from 1 to 4 p.m. today, the 88th Air Base Wing says in a Facebook post this morning.

Readers are advised that they can call the EOD if they have questions at 937-257-5290.