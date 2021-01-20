Base ordnance unit plans explosions this afternoon

If you hear explosions from Wright-Patterson Air Force base Wednesday afternoon, there’s a good reason for that — and it’s not a reason for alarm.
The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight is scheduled to conduct four detonations as part of demolition training operations at the EOD Proficiency Range on Area A of Wright-Patterson from 1 to 4 p.m. today, the 88th Air Base Wing says in a Facebook post this morning.
Readers are advised that they can call the EOD if they have questions at 937-257-5290.
These events happen fairly regularly. In November, for example, the base warned then that its 788th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was scheduled to conduct detonations..
The 788th CES EOD has been recognized for its work. The squadron was awarded the Senior Master Sgt. Gerald J. Stryzak Award for best civil engineer explosive ordnance disposal flight of the year for 2017 at the Air Force Materiel Command level. (Air Force Materiel Command is based at Wright-Patterson.)
The team also headed a high-level security program in support of 25 U.S. Secret Service missions, Wright-Patterson has noted. They worked with 33 teams, absorbing 4,000 man-hours to search 2,000 vehicles and sweep a 12 million square foot area to include facilities.