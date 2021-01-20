X

Base ordnance unit plans explosions this afternoon

Staff Sgt. Michael Kent, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron, explosive ordinance disposal technician, radios back to the EOD control desk, the findings of Senior Airman Tyler Squibb, 788th CES, EOD technician, after he performed a recon on an unexploded ordinance during a inject of an exercise, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in August 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo / Wesley Farnsworth)
Staff Sgt. Michael Kent, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron, explosive ordinance disposal technician, radios back to the EOD control desk, the findings of Senior Airman Tyler Squibb, 788th CES, EOD technician, after he performed a recon on an unexploded ordinance during a inject of an exercise, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in August 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo / Wesley Farnsworth)

Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley F

Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley F

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Thomas Gnau

If you hear explosions from Wright-Patterson Air Force base Wednesday afternoon, there’s a good reason for that — and it’s not a reason for alarm.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight is scheduled to conduct four detonations as part of demolition training operations at the EOD Proficiency Range on Area A of Wright-Patterson from 1 to 4 p.m. today, the 88th Air Base Wing says in a Facebook post this morning.

ExploreAir Force issues national call for 3D scanner

Readers are advised that they can call the EOD if they have questions at 937-257-5290.

These events happen fairly regularly. In November, for example, the base warned then that its 788th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was scheduled to conduct detonations..

The 788th CES EOD has been recognized for its work. The squadron was awarded the Senior Master Sgt. Gerald J. Stryzak Award for best civil engineer explosive ordnance disposal flight of the year for 2017 at the Air Force Materiel Command level. (Air Force Materiel Command is based at Wright-Patterson.)

The team also headed a high-level security program in support of 25 U.S. Secret Service missions, Wright-Patterson has noted. They worked with 33 teams, absorbing 4,000 man-hours to search 2,000 vehicles and sweep a 12 million square foot area to include facilities.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.