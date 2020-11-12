Base plans ‘prescribed burn window,’ starting this morning

Area residents may notice some columns of smoke and reduced visibility as Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is slated to possibly begin burning materials this morning.
Wright-Patterson’s 88 Air Base Wing’s Civil Engineering Group’s burn team has a prescribed burn window, which depends on the weather, to reduce “hazardous fuel loads” on the installation, the base said in a Facebook notice.
The burn window opens this morning, but that doesn’t necessarily mean burns will begin.
“The time and days in the post are actually a window only and not the start times,” Stacey Geiger, a spokeswoman for the Air Base Wing, said in an email. “When doing a controlled burn, there are many factors that need to be taken into consideration first such as weather, wind and ground conditions before the decision is made to go forward. The team plans to evaluate those conditions later this morning to make the decision if they will conduct the burn today. If not favorable, then they will reassess each day.”
Once the decision is made to burn, the base will share more information about the location of the burn, she added.
According to the post, the burn window is slated to start 8 a.m. Thursday and last until 5 p.m Sunday.
The burns could take place on “various locations across the base,” the post said.
“Surrounding communities can expect reduced air quality and low visibility due to smoke,” the base said in its Facebook post.
These can be regular events on the base. Base officials have said that scheduled, prescribed burns are used to maintain a healthy ecosystem on the property, and to eliminate some fire hazards.