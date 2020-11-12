Base plans ‘prescribed burn window,’ starting this morning

“The time and days in the post are actually a window only and not the start times,” Stacey Geiger, a spokeswoman for the Air Base Wing, said in an email. “When doing a controlled burn, there are many factors that need to be taken into consideration first such as weather, wind and ground conditions before the decision is made to go forward. The team plans to evaluate those conditions later this morning to make the decision if they will conduct the burn today. If not favorable, then they will reassess each day.”

Once the decision is made to burn, the base will share more information about the location of the burn, she added.