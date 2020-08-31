Beavercreek defense contractor lands $19M Space Force contract

A Beavercreek business has won an $18.8 million contract to help the fast-growing U.S. Space Force.
Frontier Technology Inc. has been awarded an $18,838,565 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to life cycle decision support contract for support and analysis, the Department of Defense recently said.
“The contract modification provides for the support and analysis to aid in the rapid prototyping and delivery of enterprise ground services to future and existing U.S. Space Force missions,” the announcement said.
The Air Force has described “enterprise ground services” as services that are necessary to command and control satellites “while maximizing the implementation of automation, cyber resiliency, and a common user experience.”
Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Los Angeles, Calif., and work is expected to be completed by Sept. 4, 2021.
Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $6.7 million are being obligated at the time of award.
The contract originated with the Space and Missile Systems Center, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif.
That center has been called the “U.S. Air Force’s center of acquisition excellence for acquiring and developing military space systems.”