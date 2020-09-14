Beavercreek residents want city to allow backyard chickens

Beavercreek residents are asking city council to consider letting people keep chickens in their backyards in this Greene County community.
City council will consider tonight amending the Beavercreek zoning code to allow people to keep chickens in residential areas. Council considered a similar zoning change in 2012 and 2016; the legislation did not move forward.
Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said this most recent chicken legislation was brought to council by residents.
Nearly 100 residents submitted letters of support to city council. There was also a petition sent to council.
Many letters stated that allowing residents to keep chickens would let them live more sustainably and chickens would eat backyard pests. Many letters said chickens make good pets and would allow Beavercreek’s children another avenue to participate in 4H. One letter, from a child, said “I love chickens. Please allow chickens in Beavercreek.”
If city council approves this legislation, residents would have to get a permit before keeping chickens in their yards. Roosters would not be permitted to be kept, only chickens.
The proposed zoning change states that lots less than 15,000-square-feet would not be permitted to keep chickens. Lots 15,000-square-feet or bigger would be allowed to have up to six chickens. Chicken coops would only be allowed in backyards, not in front of someone’s property.
The city’s planning commission reviewed the request in August and has recommended passing the zoning change.