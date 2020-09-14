Beavercreek residents want city to allow backyard chickens

If city council approves this legislation, residents would have to get a permit before keeping chickens in their yards. Roosters would not be permitted to be kept, only chickens.

The proposed zoning change states that lots less than 15,000-square-feet would not be permitted to keep chickens. Lots 15,000-square-feet or bigger would be allowed to have up to six chickens. Chicken coops would only be allowed in backyards, not in front of someone’s property.

The city’s planning commission reviewed the request in August and has recommended passing the zoning change.