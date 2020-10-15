Beavercreek schools switch to hybrid plan with county at ‘red’ level

The state COVID school dashboard shows Beavercreek with 10 student cases and three staff cases between Sept. 7 and Oct. 11, in a district of more than 7,500 students.

“Tomorrow will be end of Week 8 of us in person, and we’re very proud of that,” Otten said. “Last week we had no cases to report, and this week I think we have a coach and that might be it. Our kids have done very well, our staff has done great. So it’s kind of a punch in the gut, but better safe than sorry.”

Beavercreek students with last names A-K will attend in-person Monday and Wednesday, while students with last names L-Z will attend Tuesday and Thursday. Remote learning will be done through the Google Classroom platform. All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled unless the district notifies those families.