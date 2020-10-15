Beavercreek schools switch to hybrid plan with county at ‘red’ level

Beavercreek schools, Greene County’s largest school district, will change their in-person model starting Monday, after the state’s public health advisory system moved Greene County to the more serious “red” level Thursday.
Starting Monday, Beavercreek schools will switch from five days a week in-person to a hybrid model where students are divided into two groups. Each child will attend school two days a week and do online work the other days. Those Beavercreek students who were attending fully online will continue to do so.
Superintendent Paul Otten said families should plan to operate on the hybrid model until notified otherwise. He said it will last a minimum of two weeks, but could go longer if Greene County stays at the red level.
In the state system, Level 2 (Orange) means increased exposure and spread, and calls for a high level of caution. Level 3 (red) means “very high” exposure and spread, and says to “limit activities as much as possible.”
“It’s unfortunate. Our kids and staff have done an outstanding job,” Otten said. “We’ve had very low incidence rates in our school district, but we also don’t want to be a contributing factor to our community.”
The state COVID school dashboard shows Beavercreek with 10 student cases and three staff cases between Sept. 7 and Oct. 11, in a district of more than 7,500 students.
“Tomorrow will be end of Week 8 of us in person, and we’re very proud of that,” Otten said. “Last week we had no cases to report, and this week I think we have a coach and that might be it. Our kids have done very well, our staff has done great. So it’s kind of a punch in the gut, but better safe than sorry.”
Beavercreek students with last names A-K will attend in-person Monday and Wednesday, while students with last names L-Z will attend Tuesday and Thursday. Remote learning will be done through the Google Classroom platform. All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled unless the district notifies those families.