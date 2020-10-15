Coronavirus: Greene County at red alert level for first time

Greene County moved up to alert level 3, or red, for the first time since Ohio unveiled its Public Health Advisory System in June.
Level 3 indicates a very high exposure and spread of coronavirus. The state recommends that residents limit activities as much as possible.
To move up to level 3, counties must meet four or five of the seven data indicators. A county will remain at level 3 until it meets less than four indicator and it drops below the CDC high incidence threshold of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
Since the health advisory system was implemented in July, Greene County has primarily been at level 2, or orange. For one week in early July the county was at level 1, yellow.