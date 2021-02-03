Beavercreek Twp. fire division chief retiring after 31 years of service

Brewer started her career with Mad River Twp. in 1989, but was hired by Beavercreek Twp. shortly after. She was promoted to lieutenant in 1995, captain in 2017 and then division chief in 2020.

“She has been an asset to the department throughout her time here and we will miss her very much,” read a statement from the department. “We hope that she enjoys the retirement she deserves, and know that she will leave a hole in the department that will be hard to fill.”