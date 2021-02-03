Beavercreek Twp. fire division chief retiring after 31 years of service

After more than 30 years of service, Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department Division Chief Leigh Brewer is retiring.
Brewer started her career with Mad River Twp. in 1989, but was hired by Beavercreek Twp. shortly after. She was promoted to lieutenant in 1995, captain in 2017 and then division chief in 2020.
“She has been an asset to the department throughout her time here and we will miss her very much,” read a statement from the department. “We hope that she enjoys the retirement she deserves, and know that she will leave a hole in the department that will be hard to fill.”
Brewer led multiple successful levy campaigns. She was also part of multiple community outreach programs and events, including coordinating a program to adopt a local family in need at Christmas, organizing a community drive-thru to collect items to send to military troops overseas.
She also organized groups to help with the Christian Youth Group’s home makeover for the Galyon twins so they could live with their brother in Beavercreek. Brewer sent boxes of fire gear, boot helmets and fire equipment that was still in good shape but could no longer be used due to NFPA standards to the Panama Fire Department, which was in need of equipment. During a medical mission trip in Jamaica, she provided medical treatment to people in underserved areas.
Brewer is certified in multiple areas, including as a paramedic, fire instruction, arson investigator, EMS instructor, HAZMAT technician, rope and ice rescue technician and more.
She taught EMS classes at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University. She was a member of the Beavercreek Twp. Fire Department Honor Guard, EMS training division, fire training committee, safety committee and public information officers.
Brewer received several awards throughout her career, including a Firefighter Commendation Medal in 2019, a Firefighter Cross in 2013, Fire and EMS Unit Commendations in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Chamber of Commerce Firefighter of the Year in 2010 and more.
She has been married to Dana Brewer for 21 years and enjoys spending time with her granddaughters, cooking and outdoor activities at Grand Lake. Brewer is looking forward to spending more time with her family and friends during retirement.