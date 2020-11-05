Bengal cat cattery opens in Springfield: ‘They just have a little bit more touch of wild to them’

“It’s a lot of fun,” Kaeser said.

“The cats are something the kids can do and are not really scared of. They can be a part of it and they can see the circle of life, so to speak, in action," he said.

Bengal cats are a mixture between an Asian leopard cat, which is a wild cat, and a domestic cat, Kaeser said. They have many characteristics of a wild cat like their love for water, athletic ability, fur patterns and high energy level.

“They just have a little bit more touch of wild to them," Kaeser said.

The Bengal kittens are ready for adoption at eight weeks and cost between $1,200 and $2,000 depending on their color and markings, he said.

Kaeser explained that the popularity for this cat breed is growing because they are hypoallergenic. He said they have had families from states all over the country wanting to adopt their kittens including Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

He added that Bengal cats are regulated in some states depending on how close generationally they are to wild. Most states have no regulations, including Ohio.

“They are a great way to kind of see a different side of a cat," Kaeser said. "It’s not exactly an exotic animal, but it’s not your normal cat either.”

For more information or to adopt a Bengal cat, visit www.kzrfarm.com or search for KZR Farm on Facebook.