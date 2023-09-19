Bengals fan head-butt: Man faces charges after assault inside Paycor Stadium goes viral

BreakingNews
By Christan LeDuc – WCPO
55 minutes ago
X

It’s the head-butt heard around the world.

Thousands of people across the internet have seen the “textbook” head-butt caught on camera inside Paycor Stadium during the Ravens vs. Bengals game Sunday in Cincinnati: A handcuffed man wearing tiger-print overalls head-butts another fan, knocking him to the ground.

This happened despite multiple security guards and law enforcement officers attempting to hold the man back.

Early Monday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who appeared in the “widely distributed video” as 25-year-old Andrew Giordano. According to investigators, Giordano was fighting with someone at the game around 3 p.m. Sunday before the video was taken. It is unclear if the head-butt victim was also in the fight.

Giordano is facing misdemeanor charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault.

It is unclear at this time what the alleged fight was about. The Bengals went on to lose the game to the Ravens 27-24.

Giordano appeared in court Monday afternoon where he pleaded not guilty. A judge said he is not allowed to have contact with the victim. His bond was set at $4,000.

Christan LeDuc
