Bill to block local fees, bans on plastic bags heading to DeWine’s desk

Eight states have statewide bans on single-use plastic bags and several large cities such as Boston, New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. have imposed bans or fees, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“The state legislature again shows that they do not believe in the conservative principle that the best government is the one closest to the people,” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said. “Like their colleagues in Washington, D.C., they are only interested in power, not principles.”

State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Twp., said the bill provides uniform business regulations across the state and prohibits what he called an unfair tax on the poor. He also said that the free market is already addressing the issue as grocery chains, such as Kroger, have announced they’ll phase out the use of plastic bags.