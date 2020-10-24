Black fraternities and sororities organize caravan of early voters

The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Montgomery County hosted a “Roll to the Poll” event on Saturday during which members of the Council and members of the community drove in a procession of vehicles to the board of elections. Credit: Jordan Laird Credit: Jordan Laird

Derrick Thomas, a member of the Delta Alpha chapter of Omega Psi Phi, said he and his fraternal brothers participated in the event to make sure “everyone knows the importance of voting.”

“We need somebody that’s going to represent us and our community and do things for the African-American population,” he said. “And not just for the organizations out here but for the entire community to know that voting is important … We’re hoping that this parade that is going around in the neighborhood will let others see, ‘Wow this is important,’ and that we do have a say.”

At the board of elections, participants joined a long line of voters. Montgomery County is averaging more than 2,000 in-person voters per day.

Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said Thursday that close to one-third of the county’s 372,861 registered voters had cast ballots either in-person or by mail. The county is on track to surpass the number of early ballots in the last presidential election

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose tweeted Wednesday that more than a million Ohio voters had cast ballots, compared to about a half-million votes cast at the same time in 2016.