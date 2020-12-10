Blue Angels and Golden Knights both headed to Dayton Air Show

The Super Hornet is also larger, weighing 66,000 pounds, and louder due to two bigger General Electric F414-400 engines with afterburners.

The U. S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team with the opening flag jump in 2019 at the Vectren Dayton Air Show. TY GREENLEES / STAFF

The Blue Angels are known for flying six fighter jets in a tightly choreographed, high-energy demonstration —sometimes flying as little as 18 inches apart and speeds up to 700 mph, the show noted.

“Dayton fans will be in for a treat and will clearly notice (and hear) the upgrade to the Super Hornets,” show organizers said.

The Golden Knights are drawn from U.S. Army paratroopers based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“The world-renowned Blue Angels and elite Golden Knights will be coming to Dayton, which is great news for our community,” Scott Buchanan, chairman of the U.S. Air & Trade Show board of trustees, the governing organization of the show, said in the release “We are looking forward to seeing our fans in July.”

The 2021 show is scheduled for July 10-11 at Dayton International Airport and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

For information and to purchase tickets, visit daytonairshow.com.