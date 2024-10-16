Bomb squad called to Springfield elementary school for suspicious package, letter

According to Springfield police, earlier in the day Lagonda Elementary received a mysterious letter. The letter was not specifically threatening, but rambling, vague and unusual, police said. The letter was collected by a school resource officer.

At around 4 p.m., the school received a package addressed to a school employee that no longer worked in that building. When contacted, she said that she was not expecting a package, and the school contacted police.

The Dayton Bomb Squad was called to the school, and they found that the package was not an explosive device, police said.

Police cleared the scene just before 7 p.m.