Bomb threat over, Middletown High School reopens

Earlier story: A suspicious package is being treated as a potential bomb threat forcing Middletown High School to close early today and locking down the adjacent middle school that shares its campus.

High school students were being bussed home early, and Middletown police are on site and investigating. No one has been injured and students are calm, said Elizabeth Beadle, spokeswoman for the city schools.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Dept. bomb squad is on site joining Middletown police, Ohio Highway Patrol and officers from Franklin City Police.

Middletown Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school, is on a “soft lockdown,” said Beadle, as a precaution and students there are remaining in the building and their classes are continuing.

The decision to close came at approximately 11 a.m. and school parents were notified they could pick up their children from the campus’ track stadium if they don’t want their children bussed home.

“We are dismissing early. You can pick up your Middletown High School student at the track. Use the Manchester entrance and exit on Breiel Blvd,” according to a statement on the Middletown Schools website.

The high school enrolls 1,741 students and 933 students attend Middletown Middle School.

The threat comes less than a week after hoax active shooter threats closed eight schools in Ohio, including Princeton High School in northern Hamilton County.

The Journal-News will report more as details become available.