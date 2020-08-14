Breaking News

BREAKING: Kettering school board votes to change return plan due to coronavirus

Orchard Park Elementary, Second grade teacher, Kristie Schuller, uses a yardstick and a tape measure to help with social distancing of desk for her class to start the new year. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 54 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – Kettering City Schools will start the school year remotely, the board of education voted today.

The vote in a special meeting was based on a recommendation from Superintendent Scott Inskeep following a more than four-hour community forum Thursday night on the district’s plan to start school.

Inskeep said the district will start classes on Sept. 8 as scheduled, but “learning is going to look differently in the coming months.”

The board voted 5-0 on the recommendation after discussing the issue for more than 25 minutes.

District officials had said they planned to offer both an on-site and online options for students.

Sept. 8 had been set for the first day of in-school classes for students in grades 1-10, while those in grades 11-12 were scheduled to return Sept. 9, according to the district.

Sept. 14 had been planned as the first day back for all students in the district to return to classrooms.

