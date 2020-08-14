BREAKING: Kettering school board votes to change return plan due to coronavirus

KETTERING – Kettering City Schools will start the school year remotely, the board of education voted today.
The vote in a special meeting was based on a recommendation from Superintendent Scott Inskeep following a more than four-hour community forum Thursday night on the district’s plan to start school.
Inskeep said the district will start classes on Sept. 8 as scheduled, but “learning is going to look differently in the coming months.”
The board voted 5-0 on the recommendation after discussing the issue for more than 25 minutes.
District officials had said they planned to offer both an on-site and online options for students.
Sept. 8 had been set for the first day of in-school classes for students in grades 1-10, while those in grades 11-12 were scheduled to return Sept. 9, according to the district.
Sept. 14 had been planned as the first day back for all students in the district to return to classrooms.