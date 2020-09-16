Woman pleads guilty to stealing $267K from Hobart Arena

A former city of Troy employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft in office for stealing money from operations at the Hobart Arena.
Cheryl Terry, 60, agreed to pay $267,000 in restitution to the city.
She admitted to stealing money from Hobart Arena between Jan. 1, 2017, and May 1. A police report said she was the arena office manager.
The theft was from multiple accounts involving multiple areas of arena income, said Capt. Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department. The theft was discovered due to discrepancies found in accounts and information from a local financial institution, police said.
Terry waived a grand jury’s consideration of allegations against her and pleaded guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Judge Stacy Wall ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Oct. 26. Terry was freed on her own recognizance, which was requested by defense lawyer Jon Paul Rion. He said Terry was cooperative with investigators.
The charge is a third degree felony. Terry could face nine to 36 months in prison, although prison time is not mandatory for this charge. She also faces a maximum $10,000 fine, restitution and could be permanently disqualified from holding public office or a position of trust. Wall noted on Terry’s plea form that the conviction could affect her public pension.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said no further charges would be pursued.