Woman pleads guilty to stealing $267K from Hobart Arena

The theft was from multiple accounts involving multiple areas of arena income, said Capt. Jeff Kunkleman of the Troy Police Department. The theft was discovered due to discrepancies found in accounts and information from a local financial institution, police said.

Terry waived a grand jury’s consideration of allegations against her and pleaded guilty in Miami County Common Pleas Court. Judge Stacy Wall ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Oct. 26. Terry was freed on her own recognizance, which was requested by defense lawyer Jon Paul Rion. He said Terry was cooperative with investigators.