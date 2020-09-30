Breezy, cool today with slight chance of afternoon showers

Today will be breezy and cool, with clouds increasing during the day and a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Rain chances are expected to fall off by nighttime, with clouds breaking up overnight.
High temperatures will be around 70 degrees during the day, falling to around 45 degrees at night.
Tomorrow will be cooler, with a high near 66 degrees. We will see increasing clouds as well, again falling off after nighttime. Overnight lows will fall to around 42 degrees.
Friday will be somewhat clearer and cooler, with a high near 62 degrees. Friday night will by partly cloudy and cold, with a low around 40 degrees and a possibility of patchy frost.