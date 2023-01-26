Bringing basketball team back to MHS ‘very special’ for two former Middies

He said a portion of the proceeds from the gate will be donated to Middie Way Baseball, a youth baseball program that started last year.

“It’s always good to give back,” he said. “We like to pay it forward to the youth in our community.”

Free haircuts will be provided and William “Kippy” Moore, a Middletown native who died last year from colon cancer, will be recognized during a pre-game ceremony. Whenever the Ohio Kings play, while “basketball is the cornerstone,” they always try to connect the community and business partners, Aldridge said.

When asked why the Kings are honoring Moore, Aldridge said: “Kip is a great friend. This is an opportunity to pay tribute to the work and legacy he left behind.”

Aldridge coached the MHS girls basketball team from 2015-2019 and serves as director of Kingdom Vision Outreach, a non-profit mentoring program for students in K-12.

Kevin S. Aldridge, a journalist with nearly 25 years of experience, is the former editor of the Middletown Journal and the Journal-News. He is a pastor within the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

HOW TO GO

WHAT; Ohio Bruins vs. Ohio Kings

WHEN; 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE; Wade E. Miller Gym, Middletown High School

HOW MUCH: $10 with a portion of the proceeds donated to Middie Way Baseball. Children 12 and under admitted free with paying adult

OTHER INFO: Players will take pictures and sign autographs after the game. Free haircuts provided by Royal Studios Barbershop in Middletown. Pre-game tribute to the late William “Kippy” Moore who died in 2022. Game is being sponsored by Hightowers Petroleum Co., Middletown NAACP, 3R Development and Middletown Ministerial Alliance.

HOW TO GO

WHAT: Beaver County Indians vs. Ohio Kings

WHEN: 6 p.m. Feb. 4

WHERE: Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton

HOW MUCH: $10. Children 12 and under admitted free with paying adult