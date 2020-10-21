Butler and Miami counties mailing own ballots after splitting with vendor

In a video update posted to Facebook Monday night, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said without naming the company that Midwest Direct is “all caught up," meaning everybody who has requested an absentee ballot has been mailed one. This comes after the vendor made headlines for delaying the mailing of hundreds of thousands of ballots across Ohio. Midwest Direct cited equipment challenges and an “unparalleled volume” of ballot requests.

“Many of you have heard that there’s a vendor in Northeast Ohio that had failed to really meet expectations on getting absentee ballots out on time,” LaRose said. “It’s truly unfortunate and unacceptable that they over-promised and under-delivered.”