Butler County coroner: Men killed in shooting are from Dayton, Hamilton

Dispatchers received three 911 calls, one from a man who said he heard about 25 shots.

“Just sitting in my house and I heard shots by two different guns,” he said, adding it happened in front of the same house “where it always happens.”

A frantic caller screamed that people were shot and asked calling for an ambulance.

“One breathing, one ain’t,” the caller screamed.

There have been no arrests made. A vehicle involved in the shooting is described as a black 2013 BMW.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

“The violence we witnessed last night is senseless and we will not allow it to stand,” said Hamilton police Chief Craig Bucheit on Wednesday. “While our investigators are actively working to track down those responsible, I’m turning my attention to the community at large. I am calling on them to join together and work alongside the police to bring an end to gun violence.

“So far, the response from our residents and community leaders has been tremendous. I’m confident that together we’ll make our neighborhoods better, safer places for all.”

Staff Writer Lauren Pack contributed to this report.