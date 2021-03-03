Butler County woman indicted for allegedly running over and killing father with 6 kids in van

“(Haywood) then put the car in reverse and hit the gas knocking Derrick Robinson over before running over him with the van,” according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office complaint. Haywood also hit her sister’s car parked on the street when she backed up.

According to the sheriff’s office report, Haywood said she got out of the van to render aid to her father until paramedics arrived.

Robinson, 65, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of head injuries, but later died.