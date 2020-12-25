Calvacade show moved to new month

61ST O’REILLY AUTO PARTS CAVALCADE OF CUSTOMS AUTO SHOW, moved to new date rather than in early January. Held at the Duke Energy Center in Cincinnati, the show features more than 500 vehicles on display, which includes hot rods, customs, trucks, motorcycles and race cars. The show is open: March 12, 3-10 p.m.; March 13, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; and March 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. General admission is $19 for adults, $7 for children 6-12 and children under 6, free. Discounted tickets will be available in advance at any O’Reilly Auto Parts store. For more information and parking information, go online to https://autorama.com/attend/cincinnati/.