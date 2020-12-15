Can you help? Miami County Sheriff searching for theft suspects

Miami County officials are searching for two suspects after a theft in Brown Twp., the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The theft occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, the release said.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of US Route 36 on the report of a suspicious vehicle near a fenced lot around a cellular tower just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. Two occupants, Roger D. Smith, 40, of Piqua and Jessica L. Cansler, 32, of Piqua were found at the scene in a red Chevrolet pick-up truck. The subjects stated they were dumping brush and debris at the location, the release said.
Smith and Cansler were charged with trespassing and Smith was charged with dumping of debris. They were both issued summons to appear in court.
About two hours later, a resident in the area called to report a theft of tools from a utility box on his truck. Deputies located the tools scattered in a field near the cellular towers and stacked at another location for later retrieval, the release said. Shoe imprints were found at the scene. Deputies put out a county-wide broadcast to detain Smith and Cansler as theft suspects.
At about 6 a.m., Troy officers found the truck and shoe prints that appeared to match Smith’s. The truck was impounded for detectives to later apply for a search warrant, the release stated.
Detectives have continued the investigation and based on evidence arrest warrants were issued for Smith and Cansler which are active. Over the past several weeks there have been approximately 12 thefts from autos in the northeastern part of Miami County. Detectives are continuing to evaluate evidence from those cases in an attempt to link Smith and Cansler to any other crimes.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Det. Steve Hickey at 937-440-3965 EXT. 3987. Anonymous tips can be left on the Miami County Sheriff Office’s website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.