Can you help? Miami County Sheriff searching for theft suspects

Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of US Route 36 on the report of a suspicious vehicle near a fenced lot around a cellular tower just before 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. Two occupants, Roger D. Smith, 40, of Piqua and Jessica L. Cansler, 32, of Piqua were found at the scene in a red Chevrolet pick-up truck. The subjects stated they were dumping brush and debris at the location, the release said.

Smith and Cansler were charged with trespassing and Smith was charged with dumping of debris. They were both issued summons to appear in court.