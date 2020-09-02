X

Can you ID Middletown CVS robbers?

ajc.com

Crime & Law | 36 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Two men robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Middletown, and now police are asking for the public’s help to identify the robbers.

One of the suspects pointed a silver handgun during the robbery around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CVS at 820 S. Breiel Blvd., according to a Middletown Division of Police Facebook post.

Police are looking for a black or dark gray SUV, the post stated.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information is urged to call 911 or Middletown police at 513-425-7700 option 0. You can also send a private message.

***ARMED ROBBERY*** Armed robbery just occurred at CVS on Breiel Blvd. we are looking for a black or dark gray suv. If...

Posted by Middletown Division of Police on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.