Car in river: Beware Middletown firemen training with vehicle

A car will be placed in the Great Miami River south of the Ninth Street dam in Middletown today and Wednesday for swift water training by the Middletown Division of Fire, according to a statement from the city.
The car will be removed Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.
Cones and caution tape will mark the training area.
The Middletown Division of Fire asks that community members be aware as they navigate the area.
