Two girls seriously hurt, dog killed after being struck by SUV in Clark County

A State Highway patrol trooper surveys the damage to a white Jeep on Crabill Road that struck two juveniles and a dog Tuesday in Clark County. The two juveniles were transported to the hospital by medical helicopter and the dog was dead on the scene. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Two girls were seriously injured and flown to the hospital after they and their dog were struck by an SUV on Crabill Road near South Pitchin Road in Green Township, Clark County. The crash was reported at 8:45 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan May, a white Jeep Cherokee Laredo was driving northbound on Crabill Road when it hit the girls and the dog.

May said it is unclear whether the Jeep went off the road prior to the strike or if the children were in the road, but the state patrol’s crash reconstruction team was investigating.

Both girls were flown via Careflight medical helicopter to the hospital, and the dog has died. The sergeant said the family of the girls has been notified and they had come to the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured, and is in custody while the highway patrol investigates, May said.

May said they did not know whether speed was a factor but said the stretch of road is straight and it was still light outside when the crash occurred.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

