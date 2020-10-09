Carroll HS goes online for two weeks due to COVID cases, quarantines

Explore DeWine says Ohio COVID numbers going in wrong direction

Sableski said getting six feet of social distancing has definitely been the hardest part of in-person classes, but he said students have been cooperative on mask-wearing.

One big issue for Carroll going forward will be cold and flu season. Sableski said historically a lot of kids have come to school even if they’re sick because they don’t want to miss a day. But he said there has to be a culture change this year.

“That’s going to be the interesting thing going forward — all the kids who get sick, but don’t necessarily have COVID and how do you negotiate that?” Sableski said. “I know you think it’s just a cold, but you’re going to stay home for three days anyway because I’d rather have you out for three days than 25 kids out for two weeks.”