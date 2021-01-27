Centerville Education Foundation awards teachers more than $9K in grants

CENTERVILLE – The Centerville Education Foundation has awarded 11 grants totaling more than $9,000 to teachers and educational coaches.
Applications were reviewed by a committee of teachers and CEF members earlier this month and recipients were recognized at the Centerville’s board of education meeting Monday night.
Funds were donated by community members, parents, students and Centerville alumni, according to the school district.
Recipients will use the grants for classroom and district-wide projects in the coming months, according to the district. They include:
•Carrie Schade, district math instructional coach; Megan LeMaster, district English language learner coach; and Emily Foust, district literacy instructional coach, “Family Game Night.”
•Amy Ott, Mindy Cline and Mary Akenbauer, Primary Village North; and Megan LeMaster, district English language learner coach, “Cultural Awareness for Centerville’s Youngest Learners.”
•Katy Barker, Cline Elementary, and Rebecca O’Neil, Normandy Elementary, “Safe, Social and Sensory Fun Blacktop Makeover.”
•Sue Kimbrell, Taylor Absher, Joe Forbes and Anna Randolph, John Hole Elementary, “Nearpod - An Interactive Way to Engage All Learners.”
•Moira Dressel and Sarah Monvillers, Stingley Elementary, “Playground and Indoor Movement Paths.”
•Eric Purnhagen, Stingley, “Pondering Pellets.”
•Caroline Brown, Stingley, “Read Alouds in the Remote World.”
•Judith Hensley and Stacy Riste, Watts Middle School, “Sensory Room.”
•Alice Tavani, Watts, “Class Act with Glass.”
•Brittany Lewis and Daryl Shelton, Centerville High School, “Vocation Tasks for Diverse Learners with Varying Abilities.”
•Matthew Hess, CHS, “Using a Graphics Tablet to Annotate in Chemistry Class.”