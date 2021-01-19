X

Centerville teacher honored by Ohio restaurant group

Mark Mitrovich, who teaches culinary arts and restaurant management at Centerville High School, has been recognized by Ohio ProStart as a 2019-20 Teacher of Distinction. CONTRIBUTED
Mark Mitrovich, who teaches culinary arts and restaurant management at Centerville High School, has been recognized by Ohio ProStart as a 2019-20 Teacher of Distinction. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 58 minutes ago
By Nick Blizzard

CENTERVILLE – A Centerville High School teacher has been honored by an Ohio group associated with restaurants.

Mark Mitrovich, who teaches culinary arts and restaurant management at the high school, has been recognized by Ohio ProStart as a 2019-20 Teacher of Distinction, the district announced Tuesday.

Mitrovich is one of nine educators recognized in accordance with Ohio Restaurant Association Education Foundation best practices and standards, according to Centerville City Schools.

ExplorePOPULAR: New restaurants in the works to look forward to in 2021

Ohio ProStart is a national two-year high school training program that CHS follows to help develop the next generation of the restaurant, food service and hospitality industry, according to the district.

It is part of a nationwide program that reaches nearly 150,000 students in more than 1,900 high schools across 50 states, Guam and the Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Europe and the Pacific, according to the organization’s website.

Mitrovich has taught at CHS for 12 years, but “every day is something new, and the students and I create an environment where they have ownership in their learning,” he said in a statement.

ExploreCRIME: Dorothy Lane Market issues warning about ‘Facebook scammer’

“I enjoy connecting with students, helping them navigate through to their next steps after high school. Seeing students succeed, whether it is in the kitchen or following other passions, is very rewarding,” Mitrovich added.

Culinary arts is part of the career education program, a collaborative effort between Centerville, Kettering and Oakwood high schools that offers 19 distinct programs for juniors and seniors.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.