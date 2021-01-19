Centerville teacher honored by Ohio restaurant group

Mitrovich has taught at CHS for 12 years, but “every day is something new, and the students and I create an environment where they have ownership in their learning,” he said in a statement.

“I enjoy connecting with students, helping them navigate through to their next steps after high school. Seeing students succeed, whether it is in the kitchen or following other passions, is very rewarding,” Mitrovich added.

Culinary arts is part of the career education program, a collaborative effort between Centerville, Kettering and Oakwood high schools that offers 19 distinct programs for juniors and seniors.