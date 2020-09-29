Centerville schools announce plan to return to in-person instruction

Centerville City Schools plans to have students return to in-person instruction next month when the second quarter starts, the superintendent said Monday night.
An online option will continue for students who are not comfortable returning to face-to-face learning for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools due to COVID-19.
A staggered schedule will be part of the return before the second quarter starts Oct. 19, Henderson said. Should a coronavirus outbreak occur “because we have been in remote mode … we’re prepared to pivot quickly,” Henderson said.
Those choosing in-person instruction will begin transitioning Oct. 15-16, he said. Kindergarten through 12th-grade students with last names beginning with A-K will start Oct. 15; those with last names L through Z will return Oct. 16, he said.
Face coverings will be required for students and staff, and a premium will be put on maintaining protocols to help ensure public health and safety, Henderson said.
Students choosing face-to-face classroom time will do so on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with remote learning on Wednesday as the district is “working hard to a smooth transition,” Henderson said.
The district had planned to begin in-person instruction with the start of school Aug. 24. However, Henderson said the administration opted against it as safeguard.