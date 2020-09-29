X

Centerville schools announce plan to return to in-person instruction

Centerville City Schools is working on plans for students to return to school buildings for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shutdown schools. FILE
Centerville City Schools is working on plans for students to return to school buildings for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shutdown schools. FILE

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Nick Blizzard

Centerville City Schools plans to have students return to in-person instruction next month when the second quarter starts, the superintendent said Monday night.

An online option will continue for students who are not comfortable returning to face-to-face learning for the first time since March, when Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shut down schools due to COVID-19.

ExploreCORONAVIRUS: Centerville schools plans in-person student education next quarter

A staggered schedule will be part of the return before the second quarter starts Oct. 19, Henderson said. Should a coronavirus outbreak occur “because we have been in remote mode … we’re prepared to pivot quickly,” Henderson said.

Those choosing in-person instruction will begin transitioning Oct. 15-16, he said. Kindergarten through 12th-grade students with last names beginning with A-K will start Oct. 15; those with last names L through Z will return Oct. 16, he said.

Face coverings will be required for students and staff, and a premium will be put on maintaining protocols to help ensure public health and safety, Henderson said.

ExplorePOPULAR: Suit: Ex-Centerville police officer claims firing linked to claims against supervisor, chief

Students choosing face-to-face classroom time will do so on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with remote learning on Wednesday as the district is “working hard to a smooth transition,” Henderson said.

The district had planned to begin in-person instruction with the start of school Aug. 24. However, Henderson said the administration opted against it as safeguard.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.