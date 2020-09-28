Suit: Ex-Centerville police officer claims firing linked to claims against supervisor, chief

“Myers brought to the attention of defendants that two fellow employees engaged in potential criminal conduct,” the suit states.

“Rather than investigate the alleged conduct, defendants retaliated against Myers by denying him promotions, withholding his evaluation and pay increases, subjecting him to unwarranted disciplinary action, and defaming his professional and personal reputation,” the lawsuit states.

The city called the suit a claim from a “disgruntled former employee.”

Myers served a five-day suspension after he wrote a letter criticizing the city administration’s decision to terminate a public works employee in February 2019, according to the city.

Myers was fired on March 16 for eight violations of the police department’s rules of conduct and five violations of the city’s personnel manual, the city administration said earlier this year.

An appeal of Myers' five-day 2019 suspension was denied by the Centerville Personnel Board, according to the city. An arbitration hearing into the suspension was held last month and no decision has been announced, according to the city.

“We have made it priority throughout the former employee’s discipline, termination and appeals to support and protect his right to due process,” according to a statement released Monday by the city.

The suit states that Myers is seeking “whistleblower” protection under Ohio law.

An investigation into Myers' claims about Robertson – which included possible theft in office and dereliction of duty - was conducted by Tom Schiff, a private attorney, former prosecutor and friend of Davis, the suit states. Schiff’s investigation found Robertson “had not engaged any criminal activity.”

Kettering Police Department conducted an investigation into Myer’s claims about his unnamed supervisor’s actions, the suit states. The investigation was into the possible creation, possession or dissemination of child pornography. The investigation did not result in criminal charges, the suit states.

The defendants' “unlawful actions, by and through its employees, toward Myers were extreme and outrageous, and intentionally or recklessly caused him severe emotional distress after committing over twenty-five years of his life working for the city,” the lawsuit states.