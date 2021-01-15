Dorothy Lane Market issues warning about ‘Facebook scammer’

WASHINGTON TWP. – Dorothy Lane Market has issued a warning about a scam involving a false Facebook page targeting the popular grocer and its followers.
DLM’s store at 6177 Far Hills Ave. near the southern Kettering border is asking customers not to “accept any friend requests, click on any links, or give out personal or credit card information to the account Dorothy Lane Markets,” according to a posting on its Facebook page.
The false page, DLM emphasizes, uses “Markets plural” in its name.
“We also kindly ask that you report the page to alert Facebook of the scam account,” DLM’s post states. “This Facebook scammer account is targeting our page as well as our followers. We are working diligently to have that page taken down.”
Dorothy Lane Market also has sites in Oakwood and Springboro.