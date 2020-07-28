X

Chart: Montgomery County property values increase. How did your community fare?

Storms Rd. in Kettering. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Local News | 5 hours ago
By Chris Stewart

Nearly 40% of Montgomery County’s $1.8 billion increase in property values over the past three years were in Kettering, Dayton and Washington Twp., according to a reappraisal by the Montgomery County auditor.

Here is how communities throughout the county ranked.

Montgomery County property reappraisal, 2020

Kettering, Dayton and Washington Twp. accounted for more than a third of the county's $1.8 billion increase in property values since 2017. Altogether, residential and commercial/industrial property values rose 7%.
JurisdictionTotal market value changeResidential value changeCommercial/industrial value changeTotal combined change
Kettering 292,543,578 9.21%8.39%9.03%
Dayton 209,428,277 6.90%2.60%5.47%
Washington Twp. 194,224,773 6.25%5.33%6.09%
Miami Twp. 158,602,279 9.17%10.78%9.67%
Huber Heights 149,956,837 9.09%6.55%8.56%
Centerville 129,476,547 6.70%6.96%6.76%
Miamisburg 118,297,073 8.77%13.68%10.01%
Englewood 62,096,505 9.19%5.91%8.33%
Vandalia 53,376,309 5.19%5.93%5.43%
West Carrollton 46,881,621 9.10%9.88%9.35%
Oakwood 43,102,427 4.41%8.55%4.57%
Trotwood 40,742,147 8.72%0.52%6.82%
Riverside 36,996,754 6.01%1.94%5.25%
Harrison Twp. 31,866,105 6.96%1.54%4.78%
Butler Twp. 28,064,126 4.61%3.74%4.46%
Union 26,825,163 9.54%3.82%8.87%
Germantown 25,912,169 9.85%7.01%9.50%
Jackson Twp. 23,507,304 8.81%24.67%9.85%
German Twp. 22,736,719 11.15%9.75%11.03%
Clayton 21,720,737 3.37%1.80%3.27%
Brookville 20,545,341 7.44%4.01%6.54%
Perry Twp. 20,018,996 9.34%5.31%9.19%
Moraine 19,225,675 4.09%4.97%4.67%
New Lebanon 11,261,756 7.60%20.35%9.62%
Jefferson Twp. 9,488,113 5.04%7.05%5.14%
Clay Twp. 7,602,354 5.68%5.37%5.61%
Farmersville 3,003,940 6.83%8.64%6.95%
Phillipsburg (211,706)-2.03%11.37%-1.03%
*Total 1,806,763,700 7.35%5.88%7.01%
*Sum of jurisdictions does not precisely reflect accurate countywide total due to minor overlaps caused by certain annexations.
Source: Montgomery County Auditor's Office

