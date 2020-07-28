Chart: Montgomery County property values increase. How did your community fare?

Nearly 40% of Montgomery County’s $1.8 billion increase in property values over the past three years were in Kettering, Dayton and Washington Twp., according to a reappraisal by the Montgomery County auditor.
Here is how communities throughout the county ranked.
*Sum of jurisdictions does not precisely reflect accurate countywide total due to minor overlaps caused by certain annexations.
Montgomery County property reappraisal, 2020
Kettering, Dayton and Washington Twp. accounted for more than a third of the county's $1.8 billion increase in property values since 2017. Altogether, residential and commercial/industrial property values rose 7%.
|Jurisdiction
|Total market value change
|Residential value change
|Commercial/industrial value change
|Total combined change
|Kettering
|292,543,578
|9.21%
|8.39%
|9.03%
|Dayton
|209,428,277
|6.90%
|2.60%
|5.47%
|Washington Twp.
|194,224,773
|6.25%
|5.33%
|6.09%
|Miami Twp.
|158,602,279
|9.17%
|10.78%
|9.67%
|Huber Heights
|149,956,837
|9.09%
|6.55%
|8.56%
|Centerville
|129,476,547
|6.70%
|6.96%
|6.76%
|Miamisburg
|118,297,073
|8.77%
|13.68%
|10.01%
|Englewood
|62,096,505
|9.19%
|5.91%
|8.33%
|Vandalia
|53,376,309
|5.19%
|5.93%
|5.43%
|West Carrollton
|46,881,621
|9.10%
|9.88%
|9.35%
|Oakwood
|43,102,427
|4.41%
|8.55%
|4.57%
|Trotwood
|40,742,147
|8.72%
|0.52%
|6.82%
|Riverside
|36,996,754
|6.01%
|1.94%
|5.25%
|Harrison Twp.
|31,866,105
|6.96%
|1.54%
|4.78%
|Butler Twp.
|28,064,126
|4.61%
|3.74%
|4.46%
|Union
|26,825,163
|9.54%
|3.82%
|8.87%
|Germantown
|25,912,169
|9.85%
|7.01%
|9.50%
|Jackson Twp.
|23,507,304
|8.81%
|24.67%
|9.85%
|German Twp.
|22,736,719
|11.15%
|9.75%
|11.03%
|Clayton
|21,720,737
|3.37%
|1.80%
|3.27%
|Brookville
|20,545,341
|7.44%
|4.01%
|6.54%
|Perry Twp.
|20,018,996
|9.34%
|5.31%
|9.19%
|Moraine
|19,225,675
|4.09%
|4.97%
|4.67%
|New Lebanon
|11,261,756
|7.60%
|20.35%
|9.62%
|Jefferson Twp.
|9,488,113
|5.04%
|7.05%
|5.14%
|Clay Twp.
|7,602,354
|5.68%
|5.37%
|5.61%
|Farmersville
|3,003,940
|6.83%
|8.64%
|6.95%
|Phillipsburg
|(211,706)
|-2.03%
|11.37%
|-1.03%
|*Total
|1,806,763,700
|7.35%
|5.88%
|7.01%