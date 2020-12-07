Cincinnati man sentenced in Warren County human trafficking case

A Cincinnati man was sentenced to 14 years in prison in a human trafficking case in Warren County.
Judge Robert Peeler also designated David Barron, now 39, a Tier I and Tier II sex offender. Peeler said he ordered consecutive sentences due to Barron’s lengthy criminal record and because Barron burned both victims in the case.
Barron originally was arrested in May during a traffic stop near Kings Island Amusement Park in Mason.
One of the victims was found running across Ohio 741 from one of the hotels, sparking further investigation. That victim did not show up for the trial, despite a subpoena.
The case ultimately involved crimes alleged at hotels in Mason and Blue Ash. Pictures of the burnings from lit cigarettes and other graphic images were shown to the jury.
In November, Barron was found guilty of 15 of 29 charges: three counts each of of trafficking in persons and promoting prostitution, two counts of felonious assault and one count of unlawful restraint.