Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter staffing

A press statement from the mayor’s office said staffing is dangerously low due to a combination of holiday leave and COVID-19 infections among the department.

“I hereby declare that the extremely rapid increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the Cincinnati region this holiday season, and specifically, the resulting impact on fire department staffing levels, constitutes a public danger and fire-safety emergency,” Cranley said in the release. “As testified to by city’s fire chief, where the combination of scheduled holiday leave and rising levels of COVID-19 quarantines make the fire department vulnerable to staffing shortages that would substantially impair the city’s ability to protect the lives and property of Cincinnatians.”