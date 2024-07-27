Clark County Fair ends early after incident; drone helps speed response

>> EARLIER: Deputies to use technology to increase Clark County Fair safety

“Everybody got out safely,” said Clark County Sheriff’s Det. Brian Melchi.

Four people, all juveniles, were detained, Melchi said, and their parents were contacted and came to the fairgrounds. Criminal charges are pending, he said.

The detective said deputies received reports of a gun involved in the initial disturbance. He said no shots were fire, no gun was recovered, “but that is why the large response.”

After the initial four teens were detained, large groups of teens kept charging each other, Melchi said. That is when the recommendation came to shut down the grounds.

The fair, which was on its final day, closed about 8:45 p.m., 60 minutes before activities had been set to end.

Dean Blair, executive director of the fairgrounds, praised the sheriff’s office response and help from Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and others.

“With the help of the drone unit, they were able to identify problems,” Blair said. “They made the call to me and recommended an immediate closure.”

He credited law enforcement’s readiness.

“It is a tremendous thing to watch this happen in a matter of a couple of moments,” Blair said. “It was a large show of support. All has ended safe and well.”

Melchi said the technology of drones and cameras helped.

“The first fight was seen on the drone as it was happening,” he said, calling it “the eyes in the sky, so to speak.”