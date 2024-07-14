Clark County Fair to open Friday with more improvements

This year’s Clark County fair will feature 1,217 participating 4-H members and 589 participating FFA members. More than 1,000 live animals will be housed in the barns.

Dean Blair, executive director of the Clark County Fairgrounds, said the crew has been hard at work making improvements to the fairgrounds and facilities.

“Concrete flooring and new roofs are all part of the process to revitalize and rebuild the buildings of the fairgrounds,” he said. “We’ve still got work to do, but we’re making a pretty good dent in it.”

>> Favorites, newcomers to play Clark County Fair’s big tent

Blair said those attending the Golden Wedding Anniversary event in the Arts & Crafts building will find comfort in the newly air-conditioned space.

“This is the first year the Mercantile, Annex and Arts are (all three) temperature controlled,” said Blair. “That was an extensive job in there. We tore out the drop ceiling … it’s got new LED lights that make it lighter and brighter for the Golden Wedding and the other events.”

In 2023, a pavilion was added to the Ole Cattle Show Barn; this year the exterior of the show barn was equipped with new ventilation and additional concrete connecting the pavilion to open-ended barn 6.

“We really changed it up a bit,” said Blair. “Even though it’s still an old building, it looks and feels like a new building.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

In addition, the showers in the Ole Cattle Show Barn have been updated with dividers, epoxy flake and new rain shower heads.

In the general parking lot, six “paved” roads have been created with blacktop grindings from Titus Road.

“Historically at fair we have a lot of people who triple park because it’s an odd-shaped lot,” said Blair. “We measured off and systematically carved up that odd shaped to where now these paved roads … will reduce or eliminate triple parking.”

A new Yard Barn has been erected near Gate A in the general parking area. All admission tickets will now be sold from the Yard Barn, which provides protection from the weather. An ATM machine is also available.

Blair said the Clark County Fair is thrilled to welcome back numerous entertainers, including the acts in the Big Tent and the CTC Shelter House, as well as Bear Hollow wood carving and the sea lions show.

“I am so happy to say the sea lions we waited five years to get will be back again,” said Blair. “Everybody loves that they are a ‘show’ even when there is not an actual show going on.”

Country singer-songwriter Kate Hasting of the band Hasting will present “From Nashville to Clark County” beginning at noon on Friday, July 26, in the CTC Shelter House. Hasting, a native of New Carlisle in Clark County, will host musical guests from Nashville prior to her show in the Big Tent.

“I have tried to explain the heartbeat of the Clark County Fair to some of my songwriter friends but have always hoped they could see it for themselves,” said Hasting, who now resides in Nashville. “This year I am bringing some of my closest friends and favorite songwriters to the last day of fair. Stop by … as they play songs for you and tell the stories behind the lyrics. Feel free to come and go, stop by, or stay for the whole thing.”

Explore See what school districts military families send their kids to in Dayton area

Also new this year is an educational live wolf show and “Arrive Alive,” which is sponsored by the Clark County Combined Health District.

“We are so honored to do this,” said Blair. “Arrive Alive puts you behind the wheel of a real car. This car simulates driving drunk, high or sleepy and causes you to experience that without the car leaving the area. Police officers will give a citation and talk about the ramifications of ‘your’ actions. It’s a very educational program.”

Arrive Alive will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21.

Mercy Health will provide mobile mammography on Tuesday, July 23, and a blood drive is slated for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20.

Officials and guests from the Hartford Independent Fair will also pay a visit to the Clark County Fair on July 20.

“They are coming down on a tour bus to experience our fair,” said Blair. “To have another fair bring that many people and officials … there is no better compliment.”

For the first time alpacas will be a part of the Showman of Showmen competition on Thursday, July 25.

The Clark County Fair runs from noon, Friday, July 19, through 10 p.m., Friday, July 26.

General admission tickets are $8 each. Children ages 5 and under are free and on Wednesday, July 24 – Kid’s Day – children ages 10 and under are free. Agricultural and privilege passes are available at the fair office and cost $30 each for the week. Passes can be used to enter the agriculture side of the fair.

Additional information is available at clarkcoag.com.