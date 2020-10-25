Clark County receives 21 applications in one week for new coronavirus relief programs

Clark County received 21 applications in one week for two new programs aimed at helping residents and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county launched the two programs last week. They are funded by money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by congress in March.
Clark County received a total of about $7.5 million in that funding as part of three allocations from the federal funds.
One of the programs focuses on providing emergency assistance to residents who have experienced financial disruptions due to the pandemic. Those disruptions could include being laid off or having reduced hours, resulting in a loss of income.
The other focuses on small businesses with fewer than 50 employees as well as nonprofit organizations. The goal is to provide grants of up to $150,000 to those that have suffered financially due to the pandemic and statewide measures designed to curb the spread of the virus.
Ethan Harris, director for development for Clark County, said the county received 13 fully completed applications for the first program and eight for the second.
“The programs are going really really well,” Harris said. “We are really pleased that we will be able to spend this money with no issues."
Harris said the county has seen a “wide variety" of small businesses applying for the programs, including businesses like barber shops, restaurants and dog kennels.
“There isn’t any one industry that sticks out,” Harris said.
The county is continuing to accept applications for both programs, Harris said. Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information on the programs visit clarkcountyohio.gov/cares or call 937-521-2164 for the emergency assistance program or call 937-521-2185 regarding the small business and non-profit grants.