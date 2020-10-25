Clark County receives 21 applications in one week for new coronavirus relief programs

Ethan Harris, director for development for Clark County, said the county received 13 fully completed applications for the first program and eight for the second.

“The programs are going really really well,” Harris said. “We are really pleased that we will be able to spend this money with no issues."

Harris said the county has seen a “wide variety" of small businesses applying for the programs, including businesses like barber shops, restaurants and dog kennels.

“There isn’t any one industry that sticks out,” Harris said.

The county is continuing to accept applications for both programs, Harris said. Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the programs visit clarkcountyohio.gov/cares or call 937-521-2164 for the emergency assistance program or call 937-521-2185 regarding the small business and non-profit grants.