Clark State Community College poised to offer affordable, high-quality education despite hardships, pandemic

“I encourage all to take the initiative to attend Clark State. It will not only save you money, but prepare you for any major or career you may be seeking,” said Williams. “Furthermore, I feel during this pandemic, Clark State has provided endless resources to ensure success.”

Williams was able to attend Clark State on an athletic scholarship for basketball, while completing her prerequisites for Tennessee State. She said prior to the pandemic, Clark State did everything in its power to ensure a safe environment, giving students a “home away from home” feeling.

“Think about a term used often during this COVID-19 crisis — the ‘essential’ workers,” said Blondin. “Community colleges train most of the essential workers in this economy: police officers, firefighters, healthcare workers and the list goes on. In other words, the community college is also where the workforce will be rebuilt.”

Blondin said community colleges will be positioned to come through this uncertainty in the strongest position to train the current and future workforces and provide transfer options to those students who are unwilling to spend the money and time on a traditional four-year college experience.

“If the goal is the education and the degree, community colleges help students achieve this goal with online classes, user-friendly student services and well-trained faculty and staff whose focus is on the learning that occurs and the technology to enhance it,” she said.

Clark State, in coordination with the Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC), has also launched “Year 1 At Home” to help first-year college students put aside questions about where — and how — they will attend college during this time.

Fall 2020 classes began Aug. 24 and are currently being held online and in hybrid format. Clark State has implemented strict safety guidelines for the few classes and labs held on campus. Registration for spring 2021 semester is now open. Due to the physical distancing Clark State has implemented in classrooms, classes are smaller and meet maximum capacity sooner. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible.