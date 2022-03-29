Cleanup at toxic Tremont City Barrel Fill one step closer

Springfield commissioners announced Tuesday evening that a consent decree has been reached on a cleanup plan at the Tremont Barrel Fill.
The decree will be signed April 6, Springfield city officials said.
The process of getting toxic waste removed at the barrel fill site had been in a state of limbo since 2019 because a consent agreement needed to be signed by the parties that will be responsible for an already proposed cleanup plan.
Companies involved in those talks had been identified as responsible parties in terms of cleaning up the waste.
The consent agreement will allow the process to move forward as well as the development of more detailed cleanup plans. That would include the removal of liquid toxic waste from the site in Clark County and the remaining solid toxic waste would be reburied in a double-lined pit. That location would then be capped and nearby ground water would be monitored to detect any leaks.
