dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cleanup at toxic Tremont City Barrel Fill one step closer

Springfield city commissioners announced Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022, that a consent decree has been reached among responsible parties regarding cleanup of the Tremont Barrel Fill site.

caption arrowCaption
Springfield city commissioners announced Tuesday evening, March 29, 2022, that a consent decree has been reached among responsible parties regarding cleanup of the Tremont Barrel Fill site.

News
By Hasan Karim
12 minutes ago
Consent decree reached, which will be signed in early April, Springfield officials said.

Springfield commissioners announced Tuesday evening that a consent decree has been reached on a cleanup plan at the Tremont Barrel Fill.

The decree will be signed April 6, Springfield city officials said.

The process of getting toxic waste removed at the barrel fill site had been in a state of limbo since 2019 because a consent agreement needed to be signed by the parties that will be responsible for an already proposed cleanup plan.

Companies involved in those talks had been identified as responsible parties in terms of cleaning up the waste.

The consent agreement will allow the process to move forward as well as the development of more detailed cleanup plans. That would include the removal of liquid toxic waste from the site in Clark County and the remaining solid toxic waste would be reburied in a double-lined pit. That location would then be capped and nearby ground water would be monitored to detect any leaks.

In Other News
1
NBA team uniforms to sport Cleveland-Cliffs’ logo
2
Public’s help sought in finding missing local man with autism
3
Cincinnati Premium Outlets adds new store
4
Tri-County Mall to permanently close in May
5
First Financial Bank increases minimum wage for associates to $18 per...

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top