Cleveland-Cliffs reports lower third-quarter revenue, income than analysts expected

While Cleveland-Cliffs reported third-quarter results lower than predicted by Wall Street analysts, its president expects costs to “decline meaningfully” into the fourth quarter and into next year.
Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president, and CEO of Cliffs, said the company’s third-quarter results were affected by the delayed inventory impact of higher input costs and maintenance activities from prior periods.
On Tuesday morning, the company, which owns and operates the Middletown Works, reported third-quarter revenue of $5.7 billion, compared to the prior-year third-quarter revenues of $6.0 billion. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $5.81 billion.
For the third quarter, the company recorded net income of $165 million, or $0.29 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. In the prior year third quarter, the company recorded net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.33 per diluted share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks was for earnings of $0.45 per share.
In conjunction with its newly ratified labor agreements with the United Steelworkers, the company has remeasured its associated pension/OPEB plan assets and obligations. Pro forma pension/OPEB liabilities, net of assets, were reduced by $1.8 billion, or 63%, since Dec. 31, 2021, the company announced.
Goncalves called the labor agreement the “most important event” of the company’s third quarter.
Cleveland-Cliffs purchased AK Steel for $1.1 billion in 2020. After that the Cleveland-based company bought the U.S. assets of ArcelorMittal for $1.4 billion, making it the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, officials said.
