Cold, breezy today; Winter Weather Advisory in effect

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Butler and Warren counties until 7 p.m. today, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington, as snow continues in the area. The NWS said an additional inch of snow will fall, causing slippery road conditions that will impact the morning commute.
Today we will start out with wind chill values around zero before dawn, and in areas north of Butler and Warren counties a chance of snow left over from overnight, which will fall away soon after the sun comes up.
Otherwise, today will be cloudy and breezy with a high around 25 degrees, although the wind will push wind chill values down into the low teens.
Overnight clouds will decrease slightly, with temperatures falling to around 16 degrees. Winds will decrease slightly, but we will see some stronger gusts of wind as high as 20 mph. The wind will make temperatures feel like they are in the single digits for most of the night.
Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a high of around 28 degrees. Temperatures will fall to around 17 degrees overnight.
On Saturday, we will see a slight chance of snow starting just after dawn, which will rise to a chance of snow starting around noon. Snow chances will then slowly taper off, falling away by midnight.
Highs on Saturday will rise to around 26 degrees. Saturday night, though, temperatures will drop to a low of around 7 degrees, and wind will make it feel as low as minus two degrees before dawn.