College waives fees for veterans, military and dependents

The Modern College of Design said Wednesday it is waiving enrollment fees for active-duty military, veterans, and identifiable immediate military dependents interested in pursuing a career in the design industry.
The Modern’s associate degree and bachelor’s degree completion programs prepare students for careers in graphic design, web design, UI/UX design software, photography, illustration, motion graphics and video.
Graduates have gone to work for companies such as Apple, Nike and Disney.
“As we celebrate our nation’s veterans on this important day, we are pleased to share new benefits for active-duty military and veterans,” Jessica Barry, president of The Modern, said in a release. “We are eternally grateful for their service and commitment to our nation’s security.”
In the spring of 2018, The School of Advertising Art in Kettering opened its newly expanded campus — along with a new name for the institution, the Modern College of Design or “The Modern.”
Interested students can apply today by visiting https://themodern.edu/apply/apply-now/.