College waives fees for veterans, military and dependents

“As we celebrate our nation’s veterans on this important day, we are pleased to share new benefits for active-duty military and veterans,” Jessica Barry, president of The Modern, said in a release. “We are eternally grateful for their service and commitment to our nation’s security.”

In the spring of 2018, The School of Advertising Art in Kettering opened its newly expanded campus — along with a new name for the institution, the Modern College of Design or “The Modern.”