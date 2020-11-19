Communities promoting local shopping options for holidays

Down the road a short distance, Tipp City merchants kicked off the holidays with their annual Winter’s Yuletide Gathering from Nov. 10 through Nov. 15.

This year’s gathering was extended a few days. “We all agreed it was important to keep our events going because our merchants depend on them and so does our community. Everyone looks forward to the holiday traditions and we wanted to keep the spirit alive for those who need it and look forward to it each year,” said Kim Bulgin, executive director, Downtown Tipp City Partnership.

Holiday shopping continues in Tipp City, where the annual tree lighting event is planned for 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

“We are excited to bring the holiday cheer to Tipp City this year. People need it now more than ever. We are here to lift their spirits,” Bulgin said.

The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is working in a couple of way to promote the businesses in its area, said Angie Clifford, the chamber executive director.

“We are utilizing social media to the many Northmont area pages to make sure members of the community know what is in their own backyard. We are also working closely with the cities that make up the Northmont community,” Clifford said.

As an example of efforts, she pointed to the city of Clayton, where videos are being filmed highlighting the small businesses with the chamber helping promote the videos.

To ensure consumers feel safe, businesses are working extra hard to make sure surfaces are cleaned, staff members are wearing masks and physical distancing is encouraged, said Lorna Swisher, executive director, Mainstreet Piqua.

“Holiday shopping is going to very different this year and consumers will want to buy something if they like it,” Swisher said. “The pandemic has upended many supply chains so if you see it and like it – buy it. It may not be possible for the business to reorder something that caught your eye.”

A holiday open house will be held in Piqua the weekend of Nov. 20 and 21. One activity will be a “win the window” contest in which shoppers who visit 10 of the 12 participating businesses will win a window filled with items of at least $25 value donated by the businesses.

“Smaller businesses have had a hard go of it this year and they will never recover the revenue they lost during the almost two- month shut down. Support local!” Swisher said.

