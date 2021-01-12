Miami Twp. will see major economic development, job growth in 2021: Here’s why

Snyder said Cornerstone Research Group is actively working to convert an existing industrial facility at 8821 Washington Church Road into a production facility as part of a $10 million expansion. The company, which has a number of Defense Department contracts, will produce “highly efficient” battery technology there, he said.

The company is projected to open the facility with 250 employees, Snyder said. The new jobs will translate into a $15 million in annual payroll, doubling the existing figures, records show.

“It’s certainly an important project to us,” Snyder said. “Two hundred and fifty employees is a lot of employees at any location, but this project is in one of our joint economic development districts that we, in this case, are partnered with the city of Dayton with, so it does generate income tax revenue for the township. These are primarily new high-tech positions, new employees, so that’s certainly always good for the region.”

Bringing in new employees also benefits area businesses, including restaurants and retailers, plus the area housing market.

Smaller projects

Other smaller projects include redevelopment of the former Coldwell Banker site at the corner of Mad River Road and Ohio 725 that had sat vacant for a year or two. A Sleep Number store is being constructed there. The project will mean the addition of pedestrian improvements that township officials hope to “extend and connect to in the future,” he said.

One of the township’s bigger renovation projects will be law firm WilmerHale, which is leaving behind about 45,000 square feet of space in the Miami Valley Research Park for about 49,000 square feet of space in Miami Twp., in an office building at 3050 Newmark Drive. The move means a projected 230 employees relocating to that facility, Snyder said.

“For Miami Twp. it’s important in the sense, again, not just having the employees there, but also it’s bringing new investment into one of our office buildings,” he said.

Tark will relocate from its facility in Washington Twp., where it’s part of another group of buildings, and build its own standalone facility on Byers Road in Miami Twp. The company, a family owned provider of pumps and heat exchangers for medical X-rays, CT scanners and bomb detection systems at airports, recently underwent the final development plan approval process for a second time because it changed its plans from a 30,000-square-foot facility to a 50,000-square-foot facility. It is planning to build out its entire production space at one time and bring 39 employees to the township.

Columbus-based Homestead Development plans to build a new $10.5 million, 3-story multifamily independent living facility in the center of Miami Twp. Homestead Village Active Living is a 131-unit, 100,000-square-foot project proposed to be constructed at The Exchange at Spring Valley, a 42-acre mixed use development on Ohio 741 that contains mostly retail and some office use.

Homestead also is looking to construct two 8,000-square-foot office buildings worth $1.2 million each on the available 10.2-acre portion west of the independent living facility site and market them for medical uses that will be used by Homestead residents and the community at large.

Coming just north of the Homestead site will be an 8,400-square-foot office medical office building for the Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center of Southwest Ohio, Snyder said.