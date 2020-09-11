TRAFFIC DELAYS: Construction on U.S. 68 to start next week in Greene County

When Leaman Street is closed, traffic will be detoured by way of Whiteman and 2nd Street to U.S. 68. Traffic from U.S. 68 to Leaman will be detoured via 3rd, Collier and Whiteman streets.

The work on South Detroit Street will end in October, Fuller said.

North of Xenia, construction crews will also be rehabilitating the bridge over Massie Creek, just south of state Route 235.

That project includes replacing the deck edges and other minor repairs. Major construction at this site won’t start until the spring of 2021, Fuller said.

Fuller said there should not be a road closure when this construction starts. There will be a traffic signal put there to help with traffic.

Sunesis Construction Company was awarded the contract for both projects in July, Fuller said, noting that the work will cost a combined $1.26 million.

Both of the projects are scheduled to be completed around November 2021.