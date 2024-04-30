Convenience store opens in Donnelsville

A convenience store has opened in a century-old building in Donnelsville in western Clark County.

The Donnelsville Mall opened Monday at 4 W. Main St. in a building that is 103 years old, said manager Velma Ward, whose son, Jason, owns the store.

“It took a little over a year (to open). He (Jason) had to put in a well. It did not have a bathroom, (so) he had to put a restroom in ... He had to redo all the electrical, all that. The whole place has been redone,” she said.

The store carries “a little bit of everything” with new items daily, as well as milk, bread, eggs, salads, yogurt, sandwiches and more.

Ward said although her son bought the building and owns the store, he mainly did it for her as he owns another business and “stays pretty busy.”

“He actually done it for something to keep me busy,” she said.

The store looks totally different now, Ward said, as it was previously a fuel station then turned into a store. It has been closed for about four years.

“I know I’ve had a lot of elderly people in the last two days that said when they were little kids, they’d just walk over and get pop and stuff,” she said.

ExploreValidity of immigrant’s license key to trial in deadly Clark County school bus crash

As for the people of Donnelsville, Ward said they love the new store and that it’s finally open.

“They love it. They’re like this has been so long coming we’ve been waiting for it to open,” she said.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page or call 937-765-2989.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun.

